Stephen E. Eshleman, 63, of Quarryville, PA, passed away after a long illness on November 8, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Rineer Eshleman.
Steve was retired from High Steel Structures, where he worked for 43 years.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He will be lovingly remembered for his encyclopedic knowledge of trivia, his kindness, patience, and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deborah Eshleman, his daughters, Courtney Eshleman, of Philadelphia, PA, and Stephanie Kuhns, of Dallastown, PA, and step-son, Keith Kreider of Holtwood, PA, as well as several grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Joyce (Frederick) Perlove, Judith (Leonard) Castillo, his brother, Robert (Nancy) Eshleman, and numerous nieces.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To leave an online condolence, please visit