Stephen Daniel “Steve” Headlee, 61, of Christiana, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was the loving husband of Carla (Hoover) Headlee. Together, they shared 31 years of marriage.
Born on September 30, 1960 in Washington, PA, Steve was the son of Helen Rae (Schultz) Singleton and the late Marion Headlee. He graduated from Manheim Township High School and worked for NAPA Auto Parts.
Steve was hard working man who loved his job and all things cars- especially NASCAR Racing. He loved watching Sunday Football games and was an avid Steelers fan. Most of all, Steve loved just being home with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife and mother, Steve is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Scott (wife of J.R. Scott); grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, and James; and sisters, Charlene Myers, and Noreene Schlotterbeck; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unite for Her at www.uniteforher.org or 127 East Chestnut St., West Chester, PA 19380. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com