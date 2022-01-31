Stephen D. Henry passed away on January 26, 2022 at his home in Paradise in the arms of his loving wife of over 43 years, June (Ammon) Henry. Steve was born and raised in Lancaster, the son of Robert E. and Gilda Mastromatteo Henry. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children and five grandchildren who were the true joys of his life: Leah Whiteman, her husband Michael and their three children Alexandar, Zaylie, and Calyce, and his son Joseph Henry and his two children Kyle and Ashlynn.
Steve retired from Giant Food Stores in 2017 after over 35 years. All who knew him will miss his smile and wonderful sense of humor.
There will be no services at this time. Please feel free to make any contributions to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
