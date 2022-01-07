Stephen C. Walton, 67, of Lancaster, PA, lifelong resident of cabbage hill passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Stephen was born in Lancaster on January 28, 1954 to late Chester R. and Catherine M. (Lehman) Walton. He was a 1972 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Stephen worked as a commercial painter for many years and retired from Penncoat Co. Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Navy, MMFN and was stationed on the USS Yosemite and the USS Forestal. Steve was a member of the VFW Post #1690 and was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 84. Steve attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and grew up at St Joseph Parochial School.
Stephen has a collection of hobbies and interests, including; NASCAR, pro-wrestling, putting together puzzles, and he loved spending time with his family. He was an avid Phillies, Flyers and an Eagles fan, and loved a good game.
He is survived by one daughter, Rachel Matlock of Texarkana, TX brothers, Joseph W. and Mark A. of Lancaster, and a sister, Louise A. Walton of Lancaster. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren; Dewayne, Shawn, Makayla, and Ciara, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, 6 great-nephews, and 3 great-nieces. Stephen was preceded in death by a sister, Marie C. Novack.
Services for Stephen will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory at 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. 17602 Wednesday Jan. 12 at 11 AM with Deacon Peter Jupin officiating. There will be a Public Viewing from 6 PM. to 8 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and a second viewing will be held on Wed. 10-11 AM both viewings will be held at the Funeral home.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
