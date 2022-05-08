Stephen C. Gibble, 73, of York and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on April 30, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Dolores A. Mimm Gibble.
Steve had worked for over 30 years for Armstrong World Industries.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Sgt. during the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman.
Steve had owned horses over the years, currently being the owner of Cayman Island, a thoroughbred. He enjoyed gambling at the Hollywood Casino with his friends. He loved his "grandpups": Charlie, Zoey, Finley and Harry.
He is survived by his daughters: Paula Andrews of Mount Joy and Pamela Rhine of York; his sister Constance Krause of Mountville his brother Matthew married to Lisa Gibble of Branchville, NJ and nieces and nephews: Heather married to Steve Patrick, Vince Mancuso and his partner Lauren Plunk, Samantha Gibble, and Christina Gibble.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Steve's life on June 11, 2022 from 12 Noon to 3PM at Loxley's Restaurant, 500 Centerville Rd., Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a cause close to Steve's heart, an animal rescue organization of your choice. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com