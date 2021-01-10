Stephen B. Stoltzfus, age 78, of Millersburg, passed away December 31, 2020, at home.
He was born on January 19, 1942 in Churchtown, PA, the son of the late Elias and Savilla (Blank) Stoltzfus.
Stephen was married to Rachel (Lapp) Stoltzfus.
He is survived by his wife Rachel, sons, Elmer married to Rachel Stoltzfus, Stephen, Jr. married to Katie King, David Ray married to Lydia King, and daughter Barbiann married to Dave Esch; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a woodworker.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg is handling the arrangements.
Services were held on January 2, 2021 at the homestead.
