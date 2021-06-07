Stephen B. Stoltzfus, age 51 of 825 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, passed away at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was husband to Sarah King Stoltzfus. He was born in Kirkwood, son of Samuel K. and Lydia Beiler Stoltzfus. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Naomi K. Stoltzfus at home, and 7 siblings: Israel B. husband of Naomi King Stoltzfus of Lincoln University, Isaac B. husband of Annie Fisher Stoltzfus of Lincoln University, Annie B. wife of Israel Kinsinger of Kirkwood, Nancy B. wife of Elmer B. King of Paradise, John B. husband of Anna Glick Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Mattie B. wife of Henry L. Kinsinger of Felton, PA, and Enos B. husband of Katie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Fawn Grove, PA.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 825 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, on Tuesday, June 8 at 9 a.m. EST. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in Fishers Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
