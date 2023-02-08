Stephen A. Neuroh, 60, of Lititz passed away January 26, 2023. He was born in York to the late Frank and Dorothy Neuroh. He was a graduate of Warwick High School, and alumni of Millersville University where he obtained a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
He was employed most recently at CNH Industrial where he worked as a machine operator and parts handler. Previously, he managed the Brunnerville Hotel in Lititz. Steve was also a volunteer coach for 30 years with the Warwick Midget Football League, and he coached Track and Field with both Warwick High School and Manheim Central High School.
Stephen loved sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed wrestling and football in his high school days and was fond of attending the soccer games of his partners daughter, Sophia. He was also a talented cook and enjoyed baking cakes. In his leisure time he enjoyed reading mystery thriller books, especially from author James Patterson. Stephen often said all he needed was an expensive steak, a cheap beer and the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
Stephen is survived by his significant other, Kristy and her daughter Sofia; his sisters, Susan, Judith, and Kathleen; his brothers Daniel and Michael; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal furbaby Scooby. Along with his parents he is preceded by his siblings Patricia and Timothy
A memorial service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, on February 11, 2023, at 10 AM. Family invites guests to a visitation one hour prior to service and encourages guests to wear their favorite sports team's attire, or causal dress. Internment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Hospice and Community care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
