Stephanie Laurie Krick, 44, of Pittsburgh, PA, and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on the May 23rd, 2023 due to Leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of soft tissue cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Jean-Pierre Bonasso, and son, Franco Bonasso, who were the greatest joys of her life. She is also survived by her parents, Dennis and Linda Krick of Ephrata, her sister, Tracy (Dan Diem) Krick of Lancaster, and aunt, Laurie (Kent) Ruch, and her mother and father-in-law, Frankie and Pierre Bonasso.
Stephanie was born on May 9th, 1979 in Ephrata. She was a 1997 graduate of Ephrata High School. She attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, graduating with a master's in physician assistant studies, making valued, life-long friends along the way. She was employed as a Physician Assistant at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for nearly 20 years, where she had the pleasure of working with hundreds of nurses, physicians, and fellow physician assistants throughout that time that she considered friends rather than just coworkers. Stephanie treated thousands of patients during her career. Her care, knowledge, dedication, and skill saved countless lives.
Stephanie had an unmatched thirst and zeal for life. Even prior to her diagnosis, she lived her life like a person fully aware that her days were numbered and totally unwilling to let any of those days pass by in drudgery or waste. Stephanie had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and her ability to understand and retain information was quite astounding. She was a fantastic conversationalist and could thoughtfully engage a person on any subject that crossed her path. After their first date, Jean-Pierre told his friends that he was falling in love with "the smartest person he'd ever met." Stephanie Krick was a true polymath.
She had many hobbies and interests, including running and skiing. Stephanie ran several marathons and many half-marathons. She was an avid member of a book club. She loved history, including researching her family genealogy. She had a passion for travel and adventure, visiting all 7 continents before turning 40. Stephanie bungee jumped in Africa, swam with sea turtles in Panama, zip-lined in Costa Rica, surfed in Australia, chilled with penguins in Antarctica, and hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru. She has ridden on the back of an elephant, down the slopes of the Rockies and in a hot air balloon. She once won a meatball eating contest and ran a nude 5K, though not on the same day. In Jean-Pierre, Stephanie found the perfect partner to share in her adventures. She also shared this love of travel and adventure with her son - instilling in him an appreciation of history, culture, food, and nature at his young age. Stephanie was an explorer, in every sense of the word.
Stephanie was pragmatic, thoughtful, playful and driven. She loved life and experienced much joy in her 44 years, even in the years following her devastating diagnosis. This big, beautiful world has lost one of the few curious souls who ever keenly appreciated all it has to offer, and it will be a darker and less enthralling place without her in it. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: https://runsignup.com/Race/144196/Donate/ckHWDJynUpaDGRaa