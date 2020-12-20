Stephanie K. Rudy, 62, of Lancaster, left this earth escorted by her angels to her eternal peace on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Stephanie was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Paul R. and Margaret Heltshe Rudy.
Stephanie was a 1976 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High. She worked for several mortgage and title companies during her working years. Prior to her retirement she worked for McDonald At Law.
Stephanie had a big heart and always cared for others first. She had a love for music, especially Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.
Steph is survived by her son Nathaniel and his fiancée Kimmai Tran; also surviving are three sisters and four brothers, Kathleen Rudy, Sierra Vista, AZ, Francis J. Rudy (Linda), Boynton Beach, FL, P. Michael Rudy (Adabelle), Margaret (Tim) Mentzer both of Lancaster, Jeannine Albright, Manheim, Karl R. Rudy, Vonore, TN and Thomas J. Rudy, Elizabethtown, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her aunt Elanor Rudy of Willow Street. She is survived by her two cats, Sissy (Ming) and Skoot, whom she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents A. Frank and Gertrude (Foehlinger) Heltshe, and paternal grandparents Harold E. and Elenora Rudy.
There will be no public service due to the Covid-19 concerns. A private memorial service will be held later.
Memorial contributions in Steph's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
