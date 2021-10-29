Stephanie Jo Herr, 30, passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 24, 2021. Stephanie was born and raised in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. She was the beautiful daughter of her loving parents, Bryan D. Herr and Rebecca J. Melanson.
Stephanie graduated from Penn Manor High School in 2010. Afterward she continued her education at HACC and was fulfilling her passion to care for others as an Emergency Department Technician at UPMC in Lititz. Her goal was to become a Registered Nurse.
When asked to describe Steph in a word, or, what comes to mind when you think of her? Everyone who knew and loved her talked about her beautiful smile. Her infectious laugh. Her ability to light up the room. Her amazing personality and fantastic sense of humor made her unforgettable. Stephanie loved music and attending concerts. She adored pandas and had a love for Philadelphia sports. But most of all, she adored and loved her children. Stephanie leaves behind two wonderful boys, Caleb, age 10 and Tyler, age 8. She also adored and loved her fiancé, Brad P. Wallace, and his son, Jamison K. Larkin.
In addition to her parents and children, Steph leaves behind two loving step parents, Edward J. Melanson and Michele L. Herr. Brothers, Justin D. Herr, married to Katie A. Herr, Matthew R. McCune, Matthew K. Rea, married to Nicole M. Rea, and Devin M. Rea. Grandfathers, Allan Ray Frey, Sr. and Charles W. Herr. Great-grandmother, Joyce M. Herr, and not to forget the many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and of course so, so many friends. Stephanie touched so many lives and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 AM to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Stephanie’s memory for her boys by visiting: https://gofund.me/b7c98530. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: