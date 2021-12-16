Stephanie Elaine Johnson passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 49.
She was born November 17, 1972, in Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia V. (Johnston) Johnson and her sister, Dana. Her father, David E. Johnson, resides in Leola. She is also survived by her brother, Brian E. Johnson, his wife Tracy, and their daughter, Sophia, all of Christmas, FL.
Stephanie attended Conestoga Valley and Garden Spot high schools. She excelled at art and was a self-employed artist. Many people enjoy her art in their homes. Growing up Stephanie mastered the piano and violin, and she would play Christmas songs during the most precious holiday. Stephanie loved all animals, particularly cats and dogs. She sometimes volunteered at various animal shelters. Many people who met Stephanie would describe her as a lovely, kind and polite lady. She was certainly all of that, and her outgoing personality will be sorely missed by those close to her.
Stephanie will be laid to rest at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery next to her mother and sister.
Memorial contributions in Stephanie's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
