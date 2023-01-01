Stephanie E. Hartman, 77, of Stevens, passed away at home on Sunday, December 25, 2022, under hospice care. Born in York, she was a daughter of the late W. Sherwood & Betty (McKinny) Hartman and the wife of 32 years to Carl A. Slegel.
Stephanie grew up in Hanover and was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, class of 1963. She earned her liberal arts degree in English and Education from West Chester University in 1967 and further accumulated college credits equivalent of a master's degree. Stephanie was an elementary school teacher and taught Kindergarten through 4th-grade for 34 years in the West Chester School District. She would often say that she never taught beyond 4th-grade because by that point, the students would be taller than her. After retiring, Stephanie spent some time volunteering in the classroom.
She enjoyed being an active part of the Lancaster Senior Orchestra and the Ephrata Cloister Chorus. Steph was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed fiction novels from Ireland and Scotland. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, skiing in Europe, and learning how to speak French. Steph was an active member of the East Cocalico Lions Club and was involved in her community. She valued the special relationships she had with her niece, great-nieces, and her dearest friend, Elizabeth Betty' Kulp. Stephanie will forever be remembered for her sassy wit and tell-it-like-it-is style.
In addition to her husband, Stephanie is survived by a sister, Joan (David) Miller of Littlestown; niece, Kate Deckert; great-nieces, Reilly Deckert and Jordan (Avram) Friedman; and great-great-nieces, Harper & Hailey.
Services will be private. Condolences and messages to Carl may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions to: East Cocalico Lions, P.O. Box 166, Reamstown, PA 17567.
