Stephanie Anne Koehler, 55, of Lancaster, formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bob Fryer and Family Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lakewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late A. Stephen Oswald and Elizabeth Lowe Sajeski.
She graduated from Neshaminy High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Alvernia University. She was a clinical supervisor in the healthcare industry. Stephanie loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Douglas Koehler of Lancaster, her brothers, Steve Oswald (Judy) and Brian Oswald (Marni) both of Langhorn, PA; her sister, Linda Jachim (Ed) of Delray Beach, FL; her sisters-in-law, Deb Howell and Dee Glozzer; her nieces and nephews, Stephen, Maggie, Alexis, Ashley, Jason, Joseph, Nicholas, and Kimberly; and her grandchildren, Hunter Frits and granddaughters.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gaudenzia Vantage House, 208 East King Street, Lancaster, PA.
