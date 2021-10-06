Stephanie A. (Hilton) Bills, 62, of Narvon, passed away on October 2, 2021, from a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of George R. Hilton and the late Gloria M. (Hahn) Hilton. She was the wife of the late John F. Bills.
Stephanie was a member of Mount Culmen Evangelical Congregational Church. She enjoyed traveling to Rehoboth Beach, spending time with her dog Sparky and her grandson.
In addition to her father, George R. Hilton, she is survived by her daughter; Dawn A. wife of Kenny Skowood, grandson; Nathan J. Skowood, a brother; George R. Hilton,, Jr. husband of Lynn, an aunt; Dolores E. wife of Ray W. Snader and several extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 753 Mount Zion Road, Narvon, PA 17555 at 11:00 AM.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
