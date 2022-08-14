Stephan "Steff" E. Williams, 63, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard H. and Charlotte J. Gruetzner Williams; the proud and sometimes overprotective father of Gretta L. Williams; and the loving and incredibly patient husband of Kimberly Sue Hall.
Steff received his Master's Degree in history from Millersville University and retired after a 25-year career as a History Professor at numerous schools. Besides his love of teaching, Steff was a long-time player of APBA Baseball and Rotisserie Baseball, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, and a supporter of FC Bayern. While sad to know he'd miss this year's World Cup, he was relieved to be missing John Tortarella's Flyers. His closet of sports jerseys was extensive, and his shoe rotation was epic. His friends could tell you that, while he liked good books, Steff much preferred bad movies.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steff's name may be sent to Doctors Without Borders, Heifer International, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
