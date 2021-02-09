Stephan Santaniello, age 52, of Radnor, PA, passed away suddenly on February 4, 2021. Steve was born to Bernard (Bernie) and Helen (Penny) Santaniello in Lancaster, PA. A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and Millersville University, Steve was an avid football player for both schools. Steve was a Mid-Atlantic Region Manager for Baxter Healthcare Corporation. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Gina and dog Crimsy in Key West, FL, and Ocean City, NJ. Steve was a devoted son, brother, uncle, coworker, friend, and spouse who was the most enthusiastic volunteer at Villanova track & field home meets in support of his wife, the women's head coach. A man who took a genuine interest in everyone, he was especially adored by his nieces and nephews for his high-spirited personality. He relished his role as the prime motivator of games and fun challenges.
In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his wife, Gina Procaccio, sisters Terry Kreider (Bill), Lori Sbarra, and Nicole Arraiano (Joe), foreign exchange brother Serge Kac (Stephanie), nieces and nephews Alyssa, Melissa, Austin, Elizabeth, Olivia, Andrew, Maya, Vincent, Frances, Andrea, Henry, Faye, Madeline, and Koa.
The funeral mass will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 11 at 11 a.m. and can be accessed through The Donohue Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to Justice Rescue https://justice-rescue.com/.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.