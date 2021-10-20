Stephan M. Schalow, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on October 14, 2021. Born in Marshfield, WI, he was the son of Richard and Josie (Leatherman) Schalow.
He graduated in 1981 from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with his Bachelor’s degree In Microbiology. Stephan worked for many years as Director of Research & Development for Savencia Cheese. Stephan had a green thumb and enjoyed vegetable gardening. He loved to run, play the guitar, and travel, especially to Japan. Stephan enjoyed attending weekly international family gatherings, and he loved his family very much.
Stephan will be missed by all who know him, especially his wife; Akiko, his children; Michael Schalow, Stephanie Schalow, Shota Hatori, Ami Hatori, and Amane Hatori, and his brothers; Tom, Larry, and Greg.
Funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7 PM. Interment will be private.
