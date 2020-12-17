Stella S. Dupler, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Elizabeth Manor. Born Tuesday, April 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Jacob M. and Elsie (Shenk) Dupler.
Stella was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church in Manheim. She is survived by a sister, Naomi Oberholtzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers: Leroy, Walter, Clyde and Melvin Dupler, and four sisters: Esther Halbleib, Rhoda Garman, Ruth Shoemaker and Anna Mae Fackler.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Ruhl's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545 at 2:00 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »