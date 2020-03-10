Stella M. Newswanger, 89, passed into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community.
Born in White Horse, PA, she was the daughter of the late Reuben W. and Mary E. Ressler Newswanger.
Stella served as a missionary with the Eastern Mennonite Missions in Tanzania from 1964 to 1983, managing the bookstore in Musoma and also as bookkeeper at Shirati Hospital. She continued her life of service with Choice Books in St. Croix and Puerto Rico for 15 years afterwards.
She was a member of the Nickel Mines Mennonite Church, where she had been a Sunday School and Bible School teacher. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and doing jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elva Gascho, Miriam Newswanger, Anna Slaymaker, and Rhoda Smoker, and her 4 brothers, Paul, Roy, R. Willard, and Everett Newswanger.
There will be a visitation at the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes Retirement Community, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-4PM and again on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9-10AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10AM. Interment will be private in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Stella's memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund at the above address or to Friends of Shirati, Box 10903, Lancaster, PA 17605-0903. To send a condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
