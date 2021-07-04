Stella LaVerne Shultz Reichley, 96, of Quarryville passed away on July 1st, 2021. She was born in Honey Brook Township to the late George and Mabel Shultz. Stella was a graduate of Honey Brook High School and worked for 41 years at the former RCA. She enjoyed camping and traveling to places including Gettysburg, the Poconos, and Muddy Run.
Stella was the last of her immediate family and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband James Reichley in 1974 and two siblings, George Schultz and Catherine Yoder.
Services for Stella will be held promptly at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. There will be no formal visitation. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.