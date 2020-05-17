Stella C. (Pazakis) Gianopoulos, 95, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on May 13, 2020 of natural causes at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Stella began a long career with Armstrong "Cork" Company right out of high school, keeping up with her co-workers for many years after her retirement. But as much as she enjoyed her fulltime job, Stella reveled in providing a warm home for her family by surrounding them with her beautiful flowers, wonderful meals, and clean home. She was an early "farm to table" provider!
Through a church pen pal program, Stella "met" and fell in love with her future husband, Nick Gianopoulos while he was serving in WWII. They were the perfect match as Nick loved to boast of Stella's specialties and Stella supported Nick's various endeavors over the years.
Stella grew up in Willow Street on a farm, the first in her family to graduate from high school, and always valued her Lampeter HS classmates and teachers.
Stella married Nick at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in 1950 where she was a lifetime member, enjoying her participation in the Daughters of Penelope well into her 80s, and developed deep and abiding friendships.
Besides her husband Nick, Stella is survived by her son, Dean (Becky), Lancaster and her daughter, Cynthia Oak (Steven), Asheville, NC; grandchildren Andrew Oak (Lisa), Houston, TX, Adrienne Al-Abed (Wasim), Cornelius, NC, and Nick Gianopoulos, Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren Neely and Jackson Oak, and Laila and Mariam Al-Abed.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Vissarites, and brothers, Anthony and John Pazakis.
A mom with firm expectations, she dedicated herself to her children's upbringing and being engaged in their lives in any way she could. Stella was always thinking of her extended family and friends by sending out cards, visiting, and checking in by phone. Always offering help either with yard work, washing windows, raking leaves (even shoveling neighbors' driveways in her 80s because they were "older"!) or by taking people her flowers, veggies, and goodies, she could not do enough to help her family, her neighbors, and friends as she loved and cared about people both her longtime friends and her new friends at Masonic Village. Stella lived and breathed a "servant" faith her entire life. Mom, YiaYia, "great" YiaYia: You taught us all well!
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a drive through viewing for Stella will be held on Monday evening, May 18th from 5-7PM at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests. A Trisagion service will be held for the family only after the drive through viewing. A private funeral service for Stella will be at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Hector Firoglanis officiating. The service will be live streamed for the public Tuesday morning at 10:30AM (http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf2vSFDI2r5r84Zg_gbLwaw). A half hour prior to the service, a video tribute will be played through the same link. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stella's memory may be sent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence and view the tribute video, please visit snyderfuneralhome.com
