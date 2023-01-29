Stella A. Pletcher, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the presence of her children and into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent the last days of her life surrounded by family and friends.
She was the wife of the late Charles J. Pletcher, who passed away in 2007. Born in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Stella Strayer Waugh.
Stella had been a homemaker, a great cook and loved to make her family homemade meals. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's events, she enjoyed crafts and going to craft shows.
Stella is survived by her children: Charles F. married to Kerri Pletcher of New Providence, and Angela married to Kevin Carpenter of Lancaster; her grandchildren Charles, Corinne, Austin, Samantha, Makensy, Mariah, T.J., and Faith; her great-grandchildren Asher, Claire, Arlee, and Emerson, and several siblings.
Friends will be received from 10-11 AM on February 1, 2023 at Grace Church at Willow Valley 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Stella's memory to The Mix at Arbor Place, 520 North St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com