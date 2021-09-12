Stavroula "Roula" Groff, 77, of Quarryville, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Newport Meadows after a 7-month battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Norman Groff, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage when he recently passed away on July 28, 2021. Born in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Panagiotis and Aphrodite Michalopoulou.
Roula was raised in Greece, graduating from high school and English school there. After high school she studied architectural drafting. Over the years she was employed as a bookkeeper, income tax preparer, and a real estate agent. She also was a writer of children's stories and was able to have one published.
Gifted in mathematics, Roula was a math wizard and could calculate complicated math problems quickly without the aid of a calculator. She was also gifted in languages, being able to speak French, English, Italian, and Greek. Roula had two loves in her life: her husband and playing golf. She was an avid golfer and a regular at Tanglewood Golf Course, playing there several times a week. Because of her lively and outgoing personality, she was able to encourage many young golfers and touch and bless many lives. In addition to golf, her competitive nature carried over into playing card games and board games. Roula was also a lover of animals, having many cats and dogs over the years, and fostering pets that needed a home.
Roula is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cinda and Charles "Cork" Stoner, of Quarryville, many cousins and extended family abroad, and her faithful cat, Ginger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. An informal time to mingle and visit will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Those in attendance please wear casual attire. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Roula's memory to the American Cancer Society online at https://donate3.cancer.org.
