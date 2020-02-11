Stavros S. Mangos, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Millersville, PA on Sunday, February 9. He was born in Kalymnos, Greece, and immigrated to the U.S. as a young man. He is the son of the late Stavros Mangos and Maria Smaragdas.
Stavros worked as a chef for the majority of his life and was well-loved by those he worked with. He worked at Land and Sea Restaurant until 2000, he finished his career at Gus's Keystone Restaurant in Mount Joy. Stavros was funny, kind, and loved to play the lotto. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and he enjoyed watching old Western movies.
Stavros was an amazing father to two children: Annastacia Mangos and Nicholas Mangos of Millersville, PA. He is survived by five siblings: Yiannis Mangos and Dimos Smaragdas, New York; Manolis Mangos and Nikitas Smaragdas, Greece; and Tasos Smaragdas, New Mexico.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, February 12 from 10:30AM to11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, 17551, followed by a service of remembrance at 11AM officiated by Father Hector Firoglanis. Friends and family of Stavros are welcome to attend. To send an online please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
