Stanley "Whitey" Von Nieda of Elizabethtown, formerly of Ephrata passed away on September 6, 2023, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was 101 years old.
Whitey was born in Lancaster to the late Stanley L. and Doris (Moore) and the husband of Arlene Shover Von Nieda.
Whitey grew up in his beloved Ephrata with his mother encouraging him to learn and his father supporting his interest in sports. Both succeeded. Whitey was a star player on the Ephrata High School basketball team and went on to Penn State where he played basketball before being drafted into the army during World War II. He played basketball while in paratrooper school at Fort Benning, Georgia before being sent to Europe. Whitey was in the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge and Operation "Varsity".
After the war ended, Whitey planned to return to Penn State but began playing for the Lancaster Red Roses before being signed by the Tri-City Blackhawks of the NBL. When the NBL merged with the BAA to form the NBA, Whitey officially became a Legend. He played his final season in the NBA with the Baltimore Bullets. He was the first NBA player to reach 100 years old and until his death was the oldest, living, retired NBA player. Whitey continued to play basketball in semi-pro games, and alumni games for many years playing in his last Penn State alumni game at age 75.
Whitey was retired from Yellow Pages Advertising. He had also tended bar at several restaurants in the area, notably Stoudt's Black Angus in Adamstown where he entertained customers with his famous word puzzles. For almost thirty years the Bar Exam has run in the Ephrata Review and more recently in the Lititz Record.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children: Timothy, husband of Patrizia Von Nieda, Kurt, husband of Donna Von Nieda, Kristin Von Nieda, wife of Robert Martone, Heidi Von Nieda, wife of David McComb, John, husband of Kristina Von Nieda, Matthew, husband of Lisa Von Nieda; two stepsons: Roly, husband of Patti Shover, Roger, husband of Helen Shover; 12 grandchildren: Josh, Allegra, Tijnau, Claire, Jonathan, Addie, Eli, Evelyn, Tristan, Olivia, Simon, and Issac; three step-grandchildren: Chelsea, Max, Roger; four great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren and a sister, Sarah Jamison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Bartek) Von Nieda.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown to be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhomes.com.
