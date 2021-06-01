Stanley T. Peznosky

Stanley T. "Stan" Peznosky, 70, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was the husband of Suzanne M. Nikolaus Peznosky. Stan was born in Lancaster, son of the late Stanley E. and Julia Wandzilak Pezenosky. He worked as a salesperson for various companies. Stan was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6810.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Jason M. Peznosky and Thomas N. (Amanda) Peznosky. One daughter: Andrea S. (Robert) Nikolaus. Four grandchildren: Benjamin, Connor, Olivia and Carson. Stan was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward and Daniel Pezenosky.
A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family with interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »