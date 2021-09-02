Stanley Ray Corbin, 95, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born Sunday, December 6, 1925 to the late Henry Ray and Ida Alice (McDowell) Corbin. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Nora Jean (Benyon) Corbin.
A proud Navy Veteran, Stanley served during WWII in Seabees. Stanley grew up working on his family dairy farm in Beech Woods, PA, he went on to move to Hershey where he worked at the Hershey Chocolate Factory for over 39 years. He enjoyed woodworking, home projects, and hunting. Stanley was an avid traveler, traveling to 49 states. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his children: Eileen Drust and husband Eugene, Kathy Snavely and husband Irvin, John Corbin, and James Corbin; grandchildren, Elizabeth Khrenovsky and husband Douglas, Jennifer Douglas and husband Mark, Matthew Corbin and wife Natasha, Stephanie Eckerd and husband Kevin, Karen Swetland and husband Shane, and Allison Snavely and wife Hilary Gears; great-grandchildren, Julia and Kaitlyn Khrenovsky, Audrey and Dylan Corbin, Luke and Peter Swetland, Rory Eckerd, and John Henry Douglas. He is predeceased by his siblings, Dale and Dan Corbin and Elaine McClintock and Edna McConnell.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11 AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Father Robert Gillelan officiating. A time of viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 AM until the start of the service and also on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra with full military honors.
Per request of the family anyone attending is to follow CDC current regulations and guidelines with mask wearing indoors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.