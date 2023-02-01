Stanley P. Greineder, age 58 of Ronks, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Mount Joy Hospice Center after a brief cancer illness. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Joseph F. and Audrey J. Druck Greineder. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1982. He worked for Ken Brandt Body Shop and then started his own business, Stan's Auto Body Restoration of Ephrata. Most recently he provided transportation for his Amish neighbors. He enjoyed photography, woodworking and helping his friends restore their vehicles. He was known to be there to help his family and friends in any way he could.
Surviving is a sister Louise wife of Charlie E. Johnson of Paradise. A niece and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Thomas J. and David S. Greineder.
There will be a casual time of sharing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Friday, February 3rd at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of sharing. Private interment will take place in the Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.