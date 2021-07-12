Stanley N. Eshleman, age 74, of New Providence, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born in Refton, PA, son of the late Lloyd & Erma Kirk Eshleman. He was the companion of Sandy Steen for over 20 years. He graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School. He worked for Commonwealth Telephone for over 40 years while working as a part time police officer for Quarryville Borough, retiring from both in 2010. Stan enjoyed going to the casino, golf, fishing and hunting.
Surviving are 2 children: Brian R. husband of Christine Barr Eshleman of Quarryville, Lisa Eshleman of Strasburg, 3 grandchildren: Richie, Katlynn and Lauren Eshleman, sister Doris wife of Edward Roberts of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by a sister Hazel Kirk.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »