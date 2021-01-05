On January 2, 2021, Stanley Michalak, Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died at home at the age of 82.
Stanley was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Stanley Sr. and Rose Michalak. Stanley graduated from Reading High School and completed his first year of college at Penn State. He then transferred to Albright College in Reading to finish his studies, earning a Bachelor's degree magna cum laude in 1960. He paid his way through college playing jazz piano at night clubs in State College and Reading.
Stanley served as a legislative assistant to Congressman George M. Rhodes (D-PA) before completing a Ph.D. in Politics at Princeton University in 1967. He studied and taught international politics at Franklin and Marshall College (F&M) from 1967-2004, where he was awarded the Honorable John C. and Mrs. Kunkel Professorship in Govern-ment, chaired the government department from 1973 to 1976, and received the Christian R. and Mary Lindbeck Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1975.
Through his many books and articles, Stanley explored themes of power politics, competing conceptions of foreign policy, and the role of the United Nations. In addition to being a visiting scholar at both the Foreign Policy Research Institute and UC Berkeley, he was also the director of the Center for Liberal Arts and Society, which launched a federally funded Learn and Serve Program at F&M.
Stanley loved his students, the College, and the larger Lancaster community. He was an enthusiastic mentor to his students, sometimes teaching multiple generations of the same family over his decades of service at F&M. Some of Stanley's trademarks were his high standards, his addition of wit and playfulness to academic rigor, his resonant laugh, his humility and empathy, and his irreverent teaching style--all of which engaged students at F&M and audiences in the broader community for decades. The Michalak Commons at F&M is dedicated in his honor as an exceptional professor and mentor.
Music was also a long-standing love for Stanley. As an adult, he continued classical music lessons in Reading, studied jazz in Lancaster, and performed at numerous fundraisers. He liked to play spontaneously in restaurants or other public places when he found an unattended piano.
Together with his wife Beverly, he served on the board of several music and other local foundations including the Lancaster International Piano Festival, the Wolf Museum, the Lancaster Crime Commission Research Committee, and Quest, an organization focused on senior learning. They enjoyed gardening, walks through the countryside, witty banter with family and friends, and entertaining at their home.
Stanley is survived by his wife Beverly, two children, Sarah and David (Juliane), in addition to his three stepdaughters, Kim (Tim), Terri, and Cheryl (Alfonso), and their children Ryan, Jacob, Sam, Lea, David, Michael, and Alex.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family plans a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Michalak Family asks that gifts in Stanley's memory be directed to Franklin and Marshall College to be added to the fund being established in Stanley's name. Gifts may be made directly to F&M via their online giving page or via US mail. Please note that the gift is for the Stanley J. Michalak Fund.
