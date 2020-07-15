Stanley M. Martin, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in New Holland to the late Elmer J. and Verna (Musser) Martin and lived in Paraguay from 1942-1944. He was the husband of the late Alta B. (Hurst) Martin with whom he shared 68 years of marriage before her passing May 5, 2020.
He was a member of Dove Westgate Church.
Stanley was an electrician and worked for Lancaster Electric, Line Specialties, in later years, Meadow Valley Electric. He enjoyed his family, reading, gardening, and grafting fruit trees.
Stanley is survived by four sons, Philip, husband of Doris (Breckbill) Martin of Lititz, Dale, husband of Jaqueline (Gerhart) Martin of Ephrata, Jay, husband of Gloria (Wenger) Martin of Ephrata, Steven, husband of Carolyn (Gerlach) Martin of Lititz; four daughters, Pamela, wife of Kenneth Ebersole of Beverly, MA, Rose Martin of Lancaster, Judy, wife of Leslie Groff of Ephrata, Audrey, wife of Barry Miller of Ephrata; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lloyd, husband of Lydia Martin of East Earl; and Earl, husband of the late Earla Martin of Robesonia.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Chester, Fred, Melvin and Shelly Martin and five sisters, Virginia Stauffer, Marion Shirk, Florence Stauffer, Vera Shirk, and June Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:30 PM at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata. Afterwards, a memorial service for both Stanley and Alta will begin at 2:00 PM at Dove Westgate Church, with Pastor Deryl Hurst officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
