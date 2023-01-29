Stanley Lee Hollywood, 69, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Pottstown Hospital on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 after a long illness. Born in Clinton, MA, he was the son of the late Porter, Sr. and Blanche (Benway) Hollywood. He was the loving husband of Mary (Fanning) Hollywood. Together they shared 49 years of marriage.
Stanley retired as a Print & Fold Operator with RR Donnelley where he worked for 30 years. For the last year he was a School Bus Driver for Manheim Township. He loved his kids on the bus. He was raised Catholic and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of his local Gun Club. He enjoyed his time at the gun range, as well as riding his motorcycles, and sitting on the porch with some bourbon or a beer and a cigar.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Stanley is survived by his daughter Christine Hollywood (husband, Shawn Nace), and their children Dylan Hollywood and Autumn Nace; as well as his brothers Erwin Hollywood and Bobby Hollywood; his sister Tammy Loftus; and his buddy Gizmo. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Roseanne, and his brother Porter Hollywood, Jr.
Services will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM, and a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or 4899 Belfort Road, Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
