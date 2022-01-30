Stanley K. “Stan” Walter, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. He was the husband of Cynthia (Nauman) Walter, with whom he celebrated 47 years in marriage.
Stan was born in Buffalo Springs, Lebanon County on April 6, 1949 to the late Charles and Martha (Ebersole) Walter. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Armstrong World Industries. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Mount Joy. Stan enjoyed camping, traveling, walking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Stephanie Congdon (Paul) of York Haven, Alicia Brown (David) of Oakland, MD, Melissa Lauver (Jeff) Dover, grandchildren, Joe, Joanna, Kaylee, and sisters, Nancy Starr and Anita Heisey (Joe) both of Columbia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors. There will be a viewing on Wednesday evening, February 2, 2022, from 6PM – 8PM at the funeral home, and again on Thursday from 12PM – 1PM at the funeral home. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »