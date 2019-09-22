Stanley J. Szalak, 72, of East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John S. and Angela (Onorofski) Szalak, and the step-son of the late Ethyl (Luttenberger) Szalak.
Stanley graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, Millersville State University and the Ohio State University with a Master of Social Work degree. As a volunteer in the U.S. Peace Corps, he served four years in various parts of the Philippines during the 1970s. He was employed by the County of Lancaster, where he was a data base manager for the Office of Aging for nearly 36 years. In prior years, he was a volunteer with the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon. He enjoyed libraries, reading, bicycle riding and talk radio programs.
Stanley is survived by his sister, Joan K. Kautz and her husband Herbert Kautz, Jr. of Lancaster. Also surviving is his nephew, Steven Kautz of Lancaster; his niece, Lona Drazek of Warminster; several cousins in the Lancaster area and Florida; and other relatives in New Jersey.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside memorial services which will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Those attending are asked to meet at the main entrance to the park at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stanley's memory may be offered to a charity or cause of choice. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com