Stanley J. Falkiewicz

Stanley J. "Stan" Falkiewicz, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11th at the home of his daughter. Born in Reading, PA, Stanley was the son of the late Walter and Stella (Kompa) Falkiewicz. Stanley was the husband of the late Sophie S. (Woytko) Falkiewicz with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage living in the same home in Shillington, PA.
Stanley was the last of 5 children, being predeceased by brothers Theodore and Leon, and sisters, Helen Unger and Leona.
He is survived by a daughter, Marcia wife of J. Michael Melbert, Lititz, three grandchildren: Patricia wife of G. William Delaney, West Chester, PA, Gregory Melbert, husband of Erin McKinne, Mt. Pocono, PA, and Matthew Melbert, husband of Erin Gamrod, Imperial, PA.
Stanley's family also includes 6 great-grandchildren: Killian, Palmer, and Hunter Delaney, Nora and Owen Melbert, and Andrew Melbert.
He retired from Rockwell International (formerly Textile Machine Works) after 49 years of service ending his career as a tool and die maker. He was a former member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Church, Shillington, PA, prior to relocating to the Long Community at Highland, Lancaster, and Legend of Lititz.
Stanley proudly served our country in the United States Army Air Corps as part of the 2465th Quartermaster Truck Company in World War II. He had an ongoing love of photography and was a member of the Berks Camera Club, winning many monthly slide contests with his nature pictures. His quick wit will always be a lasting memory along with his stoic nature. He enjoyed the honor of having 100 years on this earth and the compliments he received for not looking or acting like a centenarian. He was ready for the next decade but sadly, his body wasn't. On Sunday, we truly lost a member of "The Greatest Generation."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30AM on Friday at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the Lakota Indians through Naphtali, % Mrs. Janet Conrad, 1227 Clearbrook Rd., West Chester, PA 19380. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com