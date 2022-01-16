Stanley Francis Zaryske, (97), passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord surrounded by his family at his home, on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Stanley was a loving and caring father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who touched the life of everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Stanley was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a member of the American Legion (Post #0352, in Ridge, NY and later, Post #34, in Lancaster, PA) and a Corporal in the United States Army who served during WWII. He was a High Explosive Expert/Technical Ammunition Specialist with Ordnance Research and Development at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.
Stanley grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. As a young man he enjoyed hunting, art, music and singing opera. He later became an Insurance Agent living in Sayville, New York, for many years. He loved taking his family out on his boat vacationing at different beaches along eastern Long Island. When he retired, he moved to Leisure Glen Retirement Community in Ridge, New York, where he lived with his love, Roberta (Robbie). They enjoyed traveling together within the states and overseas to play golf, his greatest passion, and to explore new areas. Stanley was an Artist who loved painting and sketching from memory. He also loved history, doing crossword puzzles, reading, singing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Stanley later moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to be near his youngest daughter, Janice Musante, and her family to live out his later years. He loved being a part of his grandchildren’s lives. He would share lots of stories and teach them all how to paint.
He will be sorely missed by his devoted children, Greg (Jennifer) Kapolei, HI, Janine (David) Bryan, TX, and Janice (Mark) Lancaster, PA, his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Ryan, Matthew, Mikayla, Mariah, Mitchell and Christopher, and nephews John Sadlik, Alan Zarycki (Suzanne) and nieces Lois Gagle (Todd), Carol Ann Zarycki and Kimberly Zaryski Evans, and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Mary (Payonk) Zarycki, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta (Robbie), his three brothers, Edward, Thaddeus (Ted), Francis (Frank), and his sister, Jean (Joanne) Sadlik.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held on Wednesday, January 19, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home – Lititz Pike Chapel at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, from 5PM to 7PM. On Thursday, January 20, a short visitation at the church will be held at 10:00AM, prior to the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003 at 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donating to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Drive P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA.
