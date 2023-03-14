Stanley Ely Goldman, 87, of Lancaster, PA formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Shirley and George Goldman. Stan was the beloved husband of Evie "Jan" Goldman, with whom he shared almost 55 years of marriage. He was the loving father of William "Keith" Goldman and his wife Cathy, Randi S. Stern and her husband, Irv, and Scott Gregory Goldman, and his wife Nataliya. He was the cherished grandfather of Chris, Zachary, Corinne, Hannah, Max (and his wife Alex), Eli, Noah, Gregory, and Sophiya. He was a devoted brother to his sisters, Barbara Levine of Boca Raton, FL and Rosalie Weintraub of Queens, NY, as well as 4 nieces and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Stanley was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. Stanley was an ambitious self-starter who at the age of 28 was the youngest founding franchise owner of Budget Rent-a-Car. Before he retired, Stanley had grown his business significantly and was the CEO and Operating Partner for Budget Rent-a-Car of Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia.
He loved boating, running, golfing, exercising, and going to the gym, where he was a club champion racquetball player. In his later years, he enjoyed hiking and was passionate about a new sport called "pickleball," which he began playing long before there were outdoor courts available for the sport. Having learned as a young teen to play pool at a local pool hall in Brooklyn, NY, Stan kept his skills intact and recently won the senior championship at Willow Valley.
Stan was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan and loved attending games. He and Evie enjoyed traveling internationally and particularly loved their time in Europe and China. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation and sent to 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. Gifts may also be made online via foundation.willowvalleycommunities.org. Please mention Stan's name in the comment section of your donation.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. The service will be livestreamed here at 10 AM.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com