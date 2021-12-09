Stanley Elson Honig of Lancaster and Paris, France died on December 3 2021, aged 93. Born in New York City on July 6, 1928 he was the oldest son of George Honig and Mildred Elson Honig.
He is survived by his wife Jane Callaghan-Honig of Lancaster and Paris, France, and the children of his marriage to Margaret Ann (Hershey) Honig who died in 1993, Dr. Elizabeth Honig of Washington, DC and her spouse Dr. Deb Niemeier and children Margaret, Alice, and Katherine; and George Honig of Elgin, IL and his wife Laura and children Matthew and Madeline. Also surviving is his brother, the author Donald Honig of Venice, FL and his daughter Cathy and family.
He was educated in New York City public schools and attended Columbia University and the New York University Graduate School of Business.
After a ten-year career as an Industrial Engineer in the New York area he moved to Lancaster in 1962 and joined the firm of Hershey and Gibbel in Lititz as a Partner. He retired as Treasurer of the Lititz Mutual Insurance Company in 1993. Subsequently he served as a Director of the Old Guard Insurance Group.
He was a Life Member of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, a Charted Property and Casualty Underwriter, and a Chartered Life Underwriter.
He was a member and past President of the Sphinx Club in Lancaster. In addition he was a member of the Compagnons du Baillot Bordelais, the Commanderie du Clos Montmartre in Paris and the Confrerie du Marron de Redon in Brittany. He was also a member of the American Cathedral in Paris.
A great lover of reading and classical music he acquired a large library of books and recordings. Travel was also a passion and he roamed widely throughout Europe with a special love for France and Italy.
A visitation will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Saturday, December 11 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. A service will be held at 12 PM, masks are required, with interment at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz, to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stan’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, OR to the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, visit: