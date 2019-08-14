Stanley E. Lefever

Stanley E. "Stan" Lefever, 81, of Mountville, died peacefully at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy with family by his side on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Conestoga, PA, he was the son of the late Clyde R. and Ethel M. (Alexander) Jenkins. He was the loving husband of D. Elaine (Armstrong) Lefever. They observed their 28th wedding anniversary in May of this year.
Stan was a 1955 graduate of Penn Manor High School. After spending time working on his uncle's farm, he served in active duty for the U.S. Army stationed in Fort Ord, CA from 1961 until 1963 and in the Army reserves from 1963 until 1967. He worked at Raub Supply Company, Lancaster for six years. He worked and retired from PPL, Lancaster and Holtwood, after 35 years of service. During retirement, Stan enjoyed part-time employment at W. W. Grainger, Lancaster.
For 48 years, Stan was an active and faithful member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster, serving in various worship assistant and committee member capacities. He was a Free and Accepted Mason of the Charles M. Howell Lodge #496 in Millersville, a member of the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, and the Harrisburg Consistory. Stan was a faithful attendee of PPL retiree group events. He enjoyed bowling in the Conestoga Men's League, hunting, playing softball, traveling, particularly to the PA mountains and Siesta Key, FL, and being a Philadelphia sports fan. He took great pride in landscaping his home.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, are a daughter Cindy A. (Lefever) Gegg of Mount Joy; a son Mark S. of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Adam Gegg and Johanna Lefever; a step-son Burrell C. Crozier of Elizabethtown; a step-son Bruce G. (Joanne) Crozier of Cornwall, NY; a step-daughter D. Michelle (Carl) Davis of Elizabethtown; a brother Clair E. Jenkins of Elizabethtown; and a brother Lawton C. (Carol) Jenkins of Willow Street; as well as six step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial services, at St. Peter's Evangelical Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, on Friday, August16, 2019 at 11AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Stan's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone at Hospice for their loving care in his final days. To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com