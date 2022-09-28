Stanley E. Kowalski, 81, of Manheim passed away with his family by his side on September 26, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late Stanley J. and Irene Kowalski and was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County. Stanley proudly served in the United States Army and was also a truck driver for fifty-five years until his eventual retirement. He had a passion for classic cars, drag racing, and NASCAR with Jeff Gordon being his favorite driver. Stanley also enjoyed hunting, camping, and vacations with his wife. He was a born-again Christian that watched sermons every Sunday on tv. Stanley adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Stanley leaves behind the love of his life and wife of twenty-six years Peggy A. Kowalski of Manheim; six children, Kenny, husband of Lisa Kowalski of Manheim, Kip, husband of Erin Kowalski of Manheim, Katherine Kowalski of Mount Joy, Jennifer Weaver of Manheim, Rebecca, wife of David Carbonneau of Manheim, Jessica Weaver of Manheim; nineteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Henry, husband of Marie Kowalski of Strasburg; several nieces and nephews; his favorite dog Jax. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.
Services for Stanley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville