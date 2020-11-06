Stanley E Gainer, Jr., nicknamed "Bud", of Blain, age 86, ascended from this Earth into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on November 1, 2020. Stanley was born at home on September 23, 1934 to the late Stanley E. Gainer, Sr. and Mary (Bair) Gainer of Bainbridge, PA.
He was a humble man and always provided for his family. Stanley was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Stanley is preceded in death by two brothers: Allen and Barry Gainer.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Vicki (Wilson) Gainer, and seven children: Stanley R. Gainer of Elizabethtown, Dennis S. Gainer (Kathy) of Denver, CO, Terry R. Gainer (Sharon) of Mountville, Mary Jo Shaub (Tim) of Lititz, April L. Smith (Bernard) of Annville, Ethan W. Davis of Newville, and Heather N. Succa (Joseph) of Carlisle.
Stanley is also survived by nine grandchildren: Rachel Bertsch (Stephen) of Pinehurst, NC Justine Englerth (Chad) of Lancaster, Evan Gainer (Victoria) of Millersville, Meagan Miller (Nick) of Manheim, Cory Ream of Lancaster, Brendan Gainer (Marissa) of Blackwwod, NJ, Maycey Davis of Newville, Ayla Davis of Newville, and John Succa of Carlisle. six great-grandchildren also survive "Bud": Harper, Bronwyn, Maxden, Remy, Adie, and Blakelyn. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Bud is also survived by his sister, Alice Clouser of Mount Joy.
Bud was a member of the Blain United Church of Christ, where he showcased his mechanical skills as a handyman. He also belonged to the National Rifle Association, Blain Fire Company, Blain Ambulance, and a former member of the Lions Club. Bud retired as a millwright from the Marietta Ceiling Tile Plant (Armstrong) in 1990. In his retirement, he worked in maintenance at the Loysville Youth Development Center, where he earned Employee of the Year for 1996.
In addition to his passion for fixing things, Bud would do anything for anyone. He was a great outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. Although a tad stubborn, he maintained the best candy stashes, loved children, and was slightly accident prone.
A Gathering of Friends and Family and Celebration of Stanley's Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Blain United Church of Christ. The Gathering of Friends and Family will begin at 9:30 AM, and continue until 11 AM. The Celebration of Stanley's Life will begin promptly at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations, in Stanley's name, to support either the Blain United Church of Christ, 24 W. Main Street, Blain, PA 17006 or the Blain Ambulance Club at 4 W. Main St., Blain, PA 17006.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc.