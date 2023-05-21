Stanley E. Carnarius July 6, 1924 October 20, 2022

Stanley Carnarius, 98, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, passed away October 20, 2022 of natural causes. A memorial service and celebration of Stan's life will be held June 17 in Lancaster, PA (details follow).
Stan was born in Peoria, Illinois, then moved to Pennsylvania as a teenager, where he sang baritone solos, learned French and German, and became an Eagle Scout. Stan served in WWII, using his linguistic skills as a "Ritchie Boy" and Order of Battle specialist. Afterwards he earned a BA degree in German from University of Pennsylvania and MA degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.
Stan's employment spanned 42 years. He was trade book editor at Muhlenberg Press in Philadelphia, PA then attitude researcher with Opinion Research Corp in Princeton, NJ. Hired by one of his clients, Stan became director of management training & development with Sperry New Holland, traveling extensively, from which he retired 25 years later. He continued to use his linguistic skills, editing books in English and German and later facilitating management training in the languages of his students.
Stan was raised Lutheran, but became a Quaker at 33. He also joined the Sabian Assembly, which became a life's work of studying, writing and teaching. Stan compiled key writings of the Assembly's founder Marc Edmund Jones, edited Marc's Patterns of Consciousness for posthumous publication, and wrote a definitive biography. Stan served 11 years as the Assembly's administrative leader and wrote their Fortnightly Fieldnotes' essays from 2000 until his death.
Throughout his life, Stan wrote and published poetry and articles for management magazines. His books include Management Problems and Solutions, Marc Edmund Jones, Perspectives of a Sabian Student and Building Your Self: The Spiral Process of Self-Development. Beyond his mastery of words, words, words', Stan filled journals with sketches, did leather and woodwork, built theater sets and made home movies. During his long retirement, Stan became a watercolor artist, capturing many beautiful images of places and moments which he generously shared with family and friends.
Stan married Barbara (Rusty) Harrison Smith in 1955; they had three daughters and 47 years together before her death in 2002. Stan shared the past 18 years with Elaine Trent.
Stan was a contemplative person, a keen observer and a voracious reader, staying current on world events. He was a deep listener, wise counselor and career coach over the years to family, coworkers and friends. Stan enjoyed tennis in his youth, and played lively ping pong matches into his early 90's. We will miss both his gentle sense of humor and his wisdom.
Stan was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Mabel Carnarius, and by sister Nancy Jackson and brother Rod Carnarius. They all lived into their 80's and 90's. Stan is survived by his three daughters, all of Boulder, Colorado: Catherine (Carnarius) Edwards, Megan Carnarius and Rebecca Carnarius, by his granddaughter Jennifer Edwards, and by four nieces and three nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Stan's life will be held on June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Lancaster Friends Meeting (Quaker), 110 Tulane Terrace, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The service will also be live-streamed on Zoom. Donations may be made to Lancaster Friends Meeting in Stan's memory.
