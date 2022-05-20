Stanley David Moore, 79, of Christiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joan Chicklo Moore, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of Edgar and Helen (Grodzicki) Moore.
Dave was a graduate of Salesianum High School in Wilmington, DE. One of his first jobs was working at the Grand movie theatre where he met the love of his life, Joan. He went on to work several other jobs and then started a long career for Sun Oil in Marcus Hook, PA, where he worked for 32 years.
He enjoyed traveling, especially to the White Mountains of New Hampshire with his wife and grandchildren. He also loved gardening and was known for growing some of the best tomatoes around. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and golf, as well as playing baseball in his younger years. Dave was probably best known for his love of music, especially Elvis.
In addition to his parents, Dave was also predeceased by his brother, Steve Moore, and sister, Chrissy Moore.
Dave mostly treasured his family and in addition to his loving wife, Joan, is survived by five children: Steve (Pat) Moore, Debbie (Paul) Freebery, Michael Moore, Matthew (Jen) Moore, and Dina Lilly; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Dave is also survived by his brothers and sisters-- Carol Hixon, of Wilmington, DE; Kathy Beagle (Scott), of Glenmoore, PA; Michael (Doreen), of Hockessin, Delaware, and sister Gina Murphy. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Michael Chicklo, Joe Chicklo, and Anthony Chicklo (Joan), and his sister-in-law Diane Robbins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, friends and family may call at the Church from 9:30 until 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice and Community Care, especially Amanda, Gina, and Colleen, who took great care of him and were so supportive of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church at the above address.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefunerlahome.com.