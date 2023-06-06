Stanley B. Hall, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Akron to the late Ira and Edna (Witmer) Hall and was the husband of the late Thelma L. (Jones) Hall, who passed away in 2020.
Stanley worked as a TV Repairman for Akron Electronics. He was also a photographer for Lancaster Newspaper, Ephrata Review, and Lancaster Farming for many years.
Stanley is survived by his children, Michael R. Hall, of Ephrata, Stephen, husband of Angela Hall of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Jill Hayden and Benjamin Hall; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Hayden; three siblings, Anna Jane Glisson, Ruth Ann, wife of Morris Hursh, and Carol.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilmer and Melvin Hall.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Kindly omit flowers.
