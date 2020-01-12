Stanford Winebarger, (Stan), 84 of Manheim, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He died at his home with his two daughters by his side at 114 West Colebrook St., Manheim.
Stan was born April 16, 1935. Stan was the first-born son of Robert Winebarger and the late Esther Magurite (Gallimore) Winebarger. His surviving brothers and sisters: Carol Weidler, Lititz, Kay Moore, Manheim, Sherry Winebarger, Lititz, Scott Winebarger, Manheim, Don Winebarger, Georgia, Doug Winebarger, Lebanon, PA, Dennis Winebarger, TN, Weldon Winebarger, Lititz. And 2 daughters: Amanda S. Wagner husband Mark Wagner of Lancaster; 3 grandkids: Patrick, Matthew, and Mark Wagner Jr.; Heidi L. Breland husband Scott Breland and 4 more grandkids: Jordan, Austin, Bethany, Justin, and 5 great-grandkids. Stan joined his wife and his two sons: Betty Winebarger, Mike Winebarger, Steve Winebarger, and his brother, Gary Winebarger. He will be missed by his family and friends, especially from the church he attended, Conestoga Valley Church of Christ.
In keeping with his wishes, the funeral arrangements will be private. Stan Winebarger will be buried at sea along with his wife and two sons. You may send flowers or cards to Amanda Wagner, 629 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Heidi Breland, 114 West Colebrook Street, Manheim, PA 17545.
A living tribute »