Stan K. Kulikowski, 88, of Lititz, passed away March 12, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Barlett) Kulikowski. Born in Blandon, he was the son the late Stanley R. and Alice (Oxenreider) Kulikowski.
He was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School. Stan was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in going to Musese Village to open a clinic and provide drinking water in Kenya. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America based in Hershey, PA and enjoyed restoring and showing vehicles at their events.
Stan held a variety of jobs throughout his life. He worked as a mechanic at Harvey Golden Oldsmobile in Reading followed by a 21-year career at Firestone in Pottstown, from where retired in 1973. He was a police officer in three different states: Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Alabama. He finished his career managing a tool room making gauges for Harley Davidson motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Stan K. Kulikowski, Jr., husband of Bonnie (Stief) Kulikowski, Lititz.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543 with inurnment to follow. Contributions may be made to Lititz United Methodist Church c/o Kenya Mission at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
