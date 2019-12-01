Stamatia Monahas, 87, of Lancaster passed away on November 27, 2019 at LGH. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late, John and Helen Monahas. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Albert Royal.
Many remember Stamatia around the holiday season, as one of the bell ringers for the Salvation Army.
Stamatia is survived by her loving husband, and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; John and Eleni Monahas.
Funeral services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30AM officiated by Father Alexander Veronis and Father Hector Firoglanis. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations may be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com