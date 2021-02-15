Stacy L. Smith, age 55 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Henry H. Smith II with whom she celebrated 28 years of marriage on the same day she passed away. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Nancy Ann Weaver Kauffman and M. David Sr. husband of Michele D. Kauffman of Lancaster. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School and became a caregiver for Right At Home health care. Stacy loved geckos, her orange Dodge Charger, and going to the beach.
Surviving besides her husband and father is a daughter: Amber L. Smith of Lancaster, brother: M. David Jr. husband of Sookie I. Kauffman of Clarksville, TN, brother-in-law: Bruce R. husband of Mary Alice Smith of Ronks, nephew: Andrew husband of Taylor Kauffman, great nephew: Malakai Kauffman, 2 step-nieces: Crystal and Michelle, step-nephew: Christopher, uncle: Gary husband of Cindy Weaver, and aunt: Sherry wife of Randy Gassert. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Isaac W. and Betty Weaver and Elmer and Viola Kauffman, and an uncle: Ike Weaver.
Funeral service will take place from Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Road, Gap, on Wednesday, February 17th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Gary Weaver will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stacy's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com