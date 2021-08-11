Stacey L. Good

Stacey was a strong woman who loved well and persevered despite a long battle with chronic illness. She endured the hard with grace, dignity, courage, and hope, and believed in God's ability to exchange our ashes for beauty. Upon entering her true home on August 5, 2021 Stacey was assured of her eternal destination in heaven.
In 48 years of life, she journeyed with her devoted husband, Mark Good, her father, Robert Hollinger, her mother, Barbara Hollinger and Joseph O'Brien, her sister, Tina Godfrey, and her husband Walt.
She was blessed by her son, Jared Esh and his wife Katie, her daughter, Kaitlyn Esh, her step son, Taylor Good and his wife Nicole and their two children, Madison and Norah. As well as her maternal grandmother, Barbara Mummaw and cousin, Don Walton (Mandi Helmick). She is also survived by loving in-laws, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and loyal friends. She will be overwhelmingly missed by her family and has joined many who have gone before her.
Her life was defined by her faith. God's Word hidden in her heart and written on the pages of her journals gave her peace and comfort. She loved to sing, and her voice was a beautiful melody since she was a little girl. She gave without expectation of anything in return and was an example for all of us of everything that was good. Time spent with family was precious and a priority to her. She had a most beautiful smile and a heart filled with compassion. We felt so blessed and honored to be loved by her and to love her in return.
Please join family for a Celebration of Stacey's Life on Friday, August 13, 2021 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m. We invite you to wear purple in her honor or anything bright and cheery. A private graveside service will follow.
Kindly omit flowers, but please consider a gift in memory of Stacey to the Lupus Foundation of America
https://www.lupus.org/ or Lupus Research Alliance https://www.lupusresearch.org/
Please visit Stacey's Memorial Page at:
